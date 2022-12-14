Local Students Win Mini Research Grants To Fund Environmental Science Projects

The South Asian American Women’s Alliance (SAAWA) recently announced the SAAWA Annual Mini Research Grant Award winners in the field of earth and environmental science for 2022-2023. The mini grants were created to increase interest in our environment.

The SAAWA seeks to encourage and promote leadership and innovation among students in STEM fields to help build tomorrow’s workforce among the community. The SAAWA Mini Research Grant for Environmental Issues is one of the many ways the SAAWA challenges, motivates and encourages students.

“One of the greatest challenges facing the next generation is the degradation of our environment,” writes the SAAWA on their website. “We at the SAAWA strongly feel that the solution to this problem will come from this generation of scientists and engineers, and it is our duty to encourage the brightest of them to pursue careers in these fields.”

Research project proposals are submitted to SAAWA from middle and high school students. Funding is intended to offset the cost of materials and computer software expenses pertaining to a new research project in the environmental field. The amount of the award is $200.

SAAWA received 48 proposals from 22 schools and selected 16 student winners. Three students out of the 16 are from Great Neck and one is from Port Washington.

• Justin Tao (Grade 11) Great Neck South High School

• Joanne Lee (Grade 11) Great Neck South High School

• Shaan Merchant (Grade 11) Great Neck South High School

• Audrey Ren (Grade 10) Paul D. Schreiber High School

Audrey’s proposal is titled “Invasive Species in New York”. The project proposals must meet the following requirement to be considered for the mini grant.

-Must be pursuing a new environmental-based research project in Fall 2022 and must have a science research teacher as a mentor.

-Must participate in the SAAWA science competition.

-Topics of the research project must be in earth and environmental science.

Topics for the project proposal can be any topic in the environmental field. The SAAWA suggests topics like water management, deforestation, the impact of climate change, renewable energy, food security, air and noise pollution, and human health.

To learn more about the South Asian American Women’s Alliance, whose mission is to encourage, promote leadership and innovation among students in STEM fields to help build tomorrow’s workforce among the community, please visit https://www.saawa.org/