Local Retired Physician Launches First Novel

Medical Historical Fiction Thriller Set in a New York City Hospital

A new novel by local Flower Hill resident and retired physician Mitch Maiman, Every Third Night, is an eye-opening yet poignant novel set in a busy, dehumanizing and unyielding New York City residency program in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1984. It brings the reader into the real world of medicine at a time of limited supervision and brutal duty hours, through the vantage points of young physicians enduring stressful conflicts and volatile relationships.

The protagonist seemingly has it all-strikingly handsome, brilliant clinical skills, and a talented teacher- but a troubled past and a rash of new demands leave him struggling to survive in his last month of training. He desperately tries to guide his fellow residents through their own personal traumas but is not as prepared to handle the pressure as others might think, especially considering the unchecked aberrant behavior of attending physicians, the highly emotional demands of Ob-Gyn, and the turmoil surrounding an ultra-needy girlfriend and stubborn father.

As he and his colleagues grapple with the overwhelming friction of their circumstances, the intertwined subplots collide and come crashing down when a haunting mishap leaves the program reeling and the protagonist’s life forever transformed.

Every Third Night recently launched in February, 2022 and has received excellent reviews, including comments such as “a page turner, I couldn’t put it down” and “a wonderful book from start to finish.” This novel, Maiman’s first, is independently published by Mindstir Media. Visit mitchmaiman.com to purchase the book and for more information. The paperback and hardcover versions can be obtained for $13.99 and $21.99 respectively, or as an e-book for $2.99. Alternatively, the novel is now available at the Port Washington Public Library.

About the author:

Dr. Mitchell Maiman has been a Flower Hill resident for the past 27 years, and his adult children both graduated from Schreiber High School in Port Washington. He became a physician at age 24 and before retiring three years ago, was Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Northwell Health-Staten Island University Hospital for the previous twenty years. He was a prominent Gynecologic Oncologist in the New York City area, recognized for his numerous educational contributions in the field and his devotion to the teaching of residents and fellows. His lifelong experience in medicine has given him keen insight to portray the realistic issues plaguing young physicians in the highly flawed medical arena.

—Submitted by Dr. Mitchell Maiman