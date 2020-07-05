Local Photographer Raises $18,000 For Sid Jacobson JCC’s Community Needs Bank

Inspired by the nationwide Front Porch Project, local photographer Stephanie Faust, Fine Photography by Stephanie, decided to participate in the movement locally to benefit Sid Jacobson JCC’s Community Needs Bank. The outpouring of community support and donations she received was more than the photographer could have ever anticipated. In a matter of two months, Faust photographed 100 families across Long Island, raising $18,000 for SJJCC’s Community Needs Bank.

“I have been so grateful for the opportunity to give back to a community that has given so much to me and my family,” says Stephanie Faust, Fine Photography by Stephanie. “Even more, I am especially proud of the entire community and every family that supported this amazing cause with me.”

Photographers around the country started participating in the Front Porch Project to raise money for charities due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Faust began participating in the Front Porch Project in April, scheduling 15-minute sessions where families were photographed on their front porch or lawn while Faust was socially distanced at six or more feet away. The donation amount of each session was up to the photographed family, with Faust donating 100% of the proceeds to Sid Jacobson JCC’s Community Needs Bank. Her efforts quickly took off and in two months, Faust had photographed 100 families and raised $18,000 for the Community Needs Bank.

“We are forever grateful to Stephanie and all the families who participated in the Front Porch Project benefiting SJJCC’s Community Needs Bank,” says Susan Berman, Director, Sid Jacobson JCC’s Center for Community Engagement. “Stephanie devoted her time and energy and shared her passion and skill in such a selfless way during these challenging times- she is a true community champion!”

Sid Jacobson JCC’s Community Needs Bank, a partner of Island Harvest Food Bank, serves the needs of the food insecure in Nassau County. The Bank serves as a collection site and distribution center of non-perishable shelf-stable food, personal care, and household items for small local food pantries in Nassau County. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Bank re-envisioned its model of service to directly serve the individuals and families faced with food insecurity across Long Island and Queens. To date, the Bank has donated thousands of pounds of food, household items, and personal protective equipment to the most vulnerable right in our backyard.

To learn more about Sid Jacobson JCC’s Community Needs Bank and how you can donate, please visit sjjcc.org/communityneedsbank or contact Susan Berman, Director of the Center for Community Engagement at sberman@sjjcc.org or 516.484.1545 ext. 202.