Local Organization Hosts Pride Events In Port Throughout June

By: Hannah Devlin

Be the Rainbow, a local organization created by queer parents and allies, has recently announced their events in June to celebrate Pride Month 2022.

The group was originally formed with the intent to hang pride flags along Main Street, but they quickly realized that their work would not stop there. In addition to hanging flags, Be the Rainbow is now responsible for pride lawn signs, local events and fundraisers.

The organization hosts events throughout the year, such as their monthly support group led by local mental health professionals. This ongoing group serves as a resource and support system for parents who have queer and questioning children. However, the group has planned several events this month to celebrate Pride Month.

In June 2021, the group organized Port Washington’s first-ever Pride Walk, followed by a concert at the bandshell. This year, the organization has once again planned a walk to celebrate and support LGBTQ+ equality and pride.

The walk takes place on Saturday, June 11, but the organization’s first event of the month, “Chalk the Walk,” will be held on Friday, June 10. This event prepares the path for the Pride Walk the following day. During “Chalk the Walk”, there will be chalking, drawing and writing inspirational messages on the pathway of the Pride Walk. At the event, there will also be singing, dancing and celebrating. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bay Walk Park.

The Pride Walk will then be held the following day on Saturday, June 11, as community members walk the newly decorated path from Bay Walk Park to the John Philip Sousa Bandshell. After the walk, there will be a festival with vendors and activities and a musical performance by activist Daphne Willis.

In addition to these events, Be the Rainbow has also partnered with the Port Washington Public Library (PWPL) and Northwell Wellness for two additional events this month.

On Friday, June 17, Be the Rainbow will screen “Walk with Me,” a film that follows a queer woman as she embraces her sexuality and identity. The film will be shown at the PWPL, and it will be followed by a discussion with the filmmaker, Isabel del Rosal.

Lastly, Be the Rainbow’s last Pride Month event, “Yoga for Pride,” will be held on Saturday, June 26, at The Center for Wellness and Integrative Medicine. This fully-inclusive class hopes to celebrate love and promote diversity and inclusivity. Families are welcome to join the yoga practice and support pride.

As community members themselves, the organization leaders are dedicated to creating a safe space for Port Washington residents. The organization believes that change is most felt at a local level and is dedicated to serving the community. By uplifting and supporting members of the LGBTQ+ community, Be the Rainbow hopes to ensure that their voices are heard. In an attempt to give back to the community, the Be the Rainbow leaders are committed to creating free events. By hosting free events, the organization hopes that all community members are able to participate.

For those who want to learn more about the organization and its events, Be the Rainbow can be found at www.betherainbowinc.org