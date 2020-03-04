Local Officials, School District Discuss Preventing Coronavirus

Port Washington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Hynes released a letter on Feb. 27, following concerns from the school community regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), which has plagued many countries and the U.S. this past month. While Nassau County Health Department officials continue to assure residents that the risk of catching the virus is low, many are worried an outbreak could hit Long Island.

“We fully appreciate the concern parents, students and community members have regarding the coronavirus,” Hynes said in the letter. “It is dominating the 24/7 news cycle and reports of its recent spread to the European countries of Spain and Italy have only fueled this worry we all share. We want to assure the Port Washington community that the district remains in close contact with county, state and federal health officials regarding our health policies and what we should be doing proactively, both in the short term and in regards to any potential change in the current coronavirus situation nationally, statewide and on Long Island.”

The letter from the district advised parents and families that have recently traveled to mainland China, other Asian countries, and European countries such as Spain and Italy, to contact their child’s building principal or central administration.

The district reminded students and staff to follow general flu prevention practices including washing hands regularly, cough or sneezing into your sleeve or use a tissue, not directly into your hands, avoid touching your face, avoid close contact with others who are sick or showing signs of illness, stay home if you are feeling sick and call your physician’s office and let them know your symptoms.

In addition to the general flu prevention practices, the district is also taking extra steps to sanitize the building to minimize any risk of illness to the staff, students and faculty.

“The district is proactively taking extra steps to sanitize desks, keyboards and strongly encouraging our students to wash their hands more frequently,” Hynes said. “We are also currently working with local agencies to make sure we are all on the same page.”

On Feb. 28, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a detailed proposal for $8.5 billion in emergency funding to fight the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

“Congress must act swiftly to confront the threat of this global health crisis,” Schumer said in a press release. “This proposal brings desperately-needed resources to the global fight against coronavirus. Americans need to know that their government is prepared to handle the situation before coronavirus spreads to our communities. I urge the Congress to move quickly on this proposal. Time is of the essence.”

The proposal includes $1.5 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—including for the infectious disease rapid response reserve fund and global health security, $3 billion for the public health and social services emergency fund, $2 billion set-aside for state and local reimbursement, $1 billion for the USAID emerging health threats—emergency reserve fund and $1 billion for the National Institutes of Health—Vaccine development.

“America must prepare for—and aggressively combat—all infectious diseases with urgency and vigor,” Schumer said. “We need a comprehensive plan and robust resources to execute a mission.”

Along with school districts and government officials, hospitals also are preparing should an outbreak occur in Nassau County. NYU Winthrop Hospital, the Long Island hub of NYU Langone Health, is proceeding full-throttle in its preparedness to accommodate and minimize the impact of any potential outbreak.

“NYU Winthrop Hospital didn’t just spring into action today,” NYU Winthrop Hospital’s Bruce Polsky, who is the chairman of the Department of Medicine and an infectious disease specialist, said. “We’ve been engaged in preparedness since the first case was reported in China; we’re not new to this. There’s no greater cause today for alarm among Long Islanders than there was yesterday or last week.”

Polsky advises those who experience troubling coronavirus-like symptoms to stay home and consult a physician remotely using a virtual urgent care. If people are unable to access a virtual urgent care they should visit their doctor or a regular urgent care facility before visiting hospital emergency departments. Doctors or urgent cares may be able to identify illnesses unrelated to coronavirus.

NYU Winthrop Hospital also has isolation rooms for treating coronavirus patients and containing the virus’ spread. If coronavirus cases become widespread, the hospital has additional locations on its hospital campus to serve as patient-isolation locations. Emergency department and infectious disease experts are currently preparing those spaces for potential patients as a precautionary step.

Information is rapidly changing regarding the coronavirus. The CDC is a reliable source for information on COVID-19, and continues to update its website as new information becomes readily available. For more information, residents should visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html, the CDC’s website. There is also a New York State coronavirus hotline at 888-364-3065 where residents can call as well. The latest regional updates can be found on the New York State Department of Health website www.health.ny.gov. Should you have any questions about the District’s health protocols and procedures, contact Hynes’ office at 516-767-5005.

— Additional reporting by Anthony Murray