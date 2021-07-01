Local Kids Rock The 2021 Battle Of The Bands

In a fierce competition at the 2021 Bach To Rock (B2R) Battle of the Bands, 23 bands recently went head-to-head at the John Philip Sousa Memorial Bandshell in Port Washington. Hundreds of proud parents, family members and fans came to support and cheer on students from B2R Port Washington. The groups competed at the bandshell in Sunset Park and rocked the spectacular hotspot.

“The students, who range in age from 8 to 18, and their band coaches worked tirelessly for months to prepare for this tremendous event and I’m beyond proud of all the performers,” Elana Hayden, B2R Port Washington Director, said. “After an unprecedented and challenging year, with no live performances, we were thrilled and beyond grateful for the opportunity to perform for a live audience at such a fabulous, outdoor venue.”

Four seasoned music industry professionals, Liberty DeVitto (Billy Joel, Paul McCartney), Amanda Homi (Jackson Browne, Ray Lamontagne), Melissa Cross (Zen of Screaming) and Carl Pfanstiehl (original B2R Director of Operations) judged the performances. More than 100 students performed in three divisions— elementary, middle and high school all overlooking the beautiful Manhasset Bay.

“While this is a competition, the main point is for the kids to have a great experience, to get to perform live – and to have fun and feel like a rock star.” Band Director, Eitan Prouser said.

The bands were scored on several criteria including musical ability, technical ability, stage presence, material, creativity and professionalism. All the competitors study a variety of musical disciplines at Bach to Rock music school on Port Washington Blvd, including music theory, instrument instruction, recording arts, performance arts, voice lessons and band coaching.

The winners included:

Elementary School Division:

First place winner: Homerun Hitters – Ethan Gilbert, Ryan Messenger, Lucas Victoria, Sami Sanghrajka

Runner Up: Vipers – Sasha Mavashev, Jonah Sefick, Preston Zickerman, Manny Mermel, Timothy Kollappallil

Runner Up: Blue… ish Black—Divya Ramphul, Julia O’Flanagan, Tara Rajan, Afnaan Mirza

Middle School Division: First place winner: Vibe—Aneesha Mirza, Aaron Gilbert, Evan Kim, Jacob Ferraro

Runner Up: Shock Therapy—Noemi Bolano, Max Kabot, Robby Dring, Bobby Chen

Runner Up: Vortex—Willow Grosskopf, Tomoki Natsu, Lucas Victoria, Emlyn Thomas

High School Division:

First place winner: Boulevard—Becca Packer, Jonathan Goldberg, Aden Neuwirth, Kieran Fink, Zachary Pfiel-Schaub

Runner Up: KonKussion—Ella Pourmoradi, Noa Pourmoradi, Ava Petersen, Wes Petersen

Runner Up: Luminescence—Isabella Bonati, Bobby Chen, Declan Gahan, Aiden Piriyatamwong, Elliot Telacki

