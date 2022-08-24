Science Museum of Long Island’s Second Annual Live At Five Series

The 2022 Live at Five Outdoor Concert Series features outdoor concerts on the Science Museum of Long Island’s (SMLI) Great Lawn with live music, food trucks, beer and wine served by the Bubbly Bar LI. The event has special guest speakers, local nonprofit organizations, community leaders, themed science and nature activities with the SMLI staff and guided nature walks around the nature preserve, all while the sun sets over Manhasset Bay.

At the Aug. 11 Live At Five, the SMLI staff had a candle-making station for children to create multicolored candles to take home. Children played with soccer balls and bubbles while enjoying music by Dave Diamond Band. Parents and other adults could enjoy a cold wine or beer from The Bubbly Bar.

No Good Burger Truck served unique burgers, chicken, fries, and mac and cheese. Pizza Company 7 brought their fire truck custom fit with a wood-burning pizza oven to make various fresh pizzas for families to enjoy. After eating from either of the delicious food trucks, the ice cream truck was ready to serve ice pops, soft serve, and milkshakes.

Live At Five is a perfect event to bring the whole family to jam to fun music, play with other children and enjoy the beautiful scenery on Manhasset Bay. The next Live At Five event takes place on Thursday, Aug. 25, with a performance from the Jambalaya Brass Band.

Visit www.smli.org/liveatfive for ticket pricing and additional information.