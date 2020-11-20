A community-wide charity fundraiser and good-will

Port Washington’s Schreiber HSA and the 2021 Gambol committee will host the first-annual Light Up Port Appreciation Illumination. The initiative is driven by the message that even small gestures of appreciation could have a strong impact on community pride and gratitude.

The Port Appreciation project provides community residents with the opportunity to send luminaries and personalized notes of appreciation, gratitude, friendship, unity and compassion to their favorite Port friends, local businesses and first responders. Then, on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m., all participants will be invited to Light Up Port together by placing the Luminary in front of homes, store fronts and headquarters. Participants can share their photos with the #LightUpPort on their social media pages.

Luminaries are available through SchreiberGambol.com and all orders will be delivered locally in Port by Dec. 3. Appreciation Luminary kits include an exclusive Port Luminary, a Port Appreciation note card and LED tea light and are available for $10 each. Proceeds from the project will go to benefit the Schreiber HS Gambol 2021.

The Gambol, Schreiber High Schools’ senior prom dating back to 1958, is a labor of love shown by the graduating seniors’ parents, who are joined by community members, local merchants and school personnel. Each year, a dedicated team of volunteers devotes countless hours to create a magical, safe and memorable experience to celebrate the graduating seniors and their achievements. Since inception, the gambol has been completely funded through parent-run, year-long fundraising efforts, which helps ensure that every graduating senior will have the opportunity to attend the Gambol 2021 and/or their graduation achievements celebrated.