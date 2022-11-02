Library Foundation Raises Funds For The Future

On Sunday, Oct. 9, Manhasset Bay Yacht Club was the site of the Port Washington Library Foundation’s “Cocktails & Celebration!—Saluting Our Exceptional Library” honoring Keith Klang, Director of the Port Washington Public Library, and Patricia Bridges, President of the library’s Board of Trustees, with a special tribute to the library staff.

The event featured cocktails, passed hor d’oeurves, and food stations—all overlooking beautiful Manhasset Bay. A 50-50 raffle rounded out the evening. The event raised over $95,000. Since its inception the Port Washington Library Foundation has donated over $4 million to the library to fund programs and projects not covered by taxpayer dollars. A number of heartfelt virtual journal ads saluted the two honorees and the library for its remarkable work during the COVID pandemic. They can be viewed at www.pwlfoundation.com, where they will be posted for a year.

In addition to the reimagined Jackie and Hal Spielman Children’s Library, the Foundation funds the five Advisory Councils; the Zucker Endowment for Children’s Programming; Books for Dessert for adults with intellectual disabilities; the Jobs and Career Center and the Job Search Boot Camp; Homegrown Readers, to encourage early literacy and good parenting practices; Baby Bump, free workshops for expectant parents; expanded Wi-Fi on the grounds of the library; digitization of archived photos and records from Port Washington’s history, and much, much more.

For more information on the Foundation’s activities or to make a donation, please call Leila Noor at 917-620-5364 or go on the Foundation’s website at www.pwlfoundation.com.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Library Foundation