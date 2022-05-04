Library Budget Approved & Patricia Bridges Re-Elected As Trustee

The Port Washington Public Library is happy to announce that our proposed Library Budget for the upcoming fiscal year was approved. After an election held on April 12, the final tally was 401 “yes” votes versus 25 “no” votes.

Patricia Bridges has been re-elected to a five-year term as Library Trustee, beginning July 1, 2022.

We thank the community for their continued support!

—Submitted by the Port Washington Public Library