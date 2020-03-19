Library Announces The Nancy Curtin Internship

Nancy Curtin began working at Port Washington Public Library (PWPL) in 1974 and became the library director in 1994. When she retired in 2018, a committee was formed to create the Nancy Curtin Internship made up of library trustees and representatives from both the Friends of the Library and the Library Foundation.

The internship will be given to one local high school student currently in the 11th or 12th grade. Thanks to the generosity of the Library Foundation and the Friends of the Library, the intern will receive a $2,000 award for a six-week internship from early July through mid-August. The intern will be assigned various tasks among multiple departments, including the Children’s, Young Adult, Local History and Technology areas of PWPL.

Online applications are available, visit www.pwpl.org. Applications will close April 3, after which finalists will be interviewed. If you have questions or need additional information, contact internship@pwpl.org or 516-883-4400 ext. 1501.

—Submitted by the PWPL

Editors Note: The PWPL is closed for until March 30. Please contact the library for further information.