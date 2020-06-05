Letter to the Editor: Why Legalize Marijuana?

As reported, a four year old girl died as a result of being hit by a driver “while impaired by marijuana.” How does Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and all the advocates to legalize marijuana, make their case to the anguished parents of that poor girl?

If there ever was a case made against legalizing marijuana, this tragedy is probably only one of many like it and many more likely to happen as a result of impaired drivers under the influence of this drug. Nothing is more heart wrenching than for parents to lose a child especially under these circumstances.

What makes this tragedy even more incomprehensible and utterly reprehensible is for this drug addict to have been “freed on supervised release.” He committed vehicular homicide! And this is how he is rewarded? Justice served? This misguided decision makes a mockery of our judicial system.

-Stanley Ronell