Letter to the Editor: Why Legalize Marijuana?

As reported, a four year old girl died as a result of being hit by a driver “while impaired by marijuana.” How does Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and all the advocates to legalize marijuana, make their case to the anguished parents of that poor girl?
If there ever was a case made against legalizing marijuana, this tragedy is probably only one of many like it and many more likely to happen as a result of impaired drivers under the influence of this drug. Nothing is more heart wrenching than for parents to lose a child especially under these circumstances.
What makes this tragedy even more incomprehensible and utterly reprehensible is for this drug addict to have been “freed on supervised release.” He committed vehicular homicide! And this is how he is rewarded? Justice served? This misguided decision makes a mockery of our judicial system.
-Stanley Ronell
Using this argument, shouldn’t alcohol be made illegal?
I’m sorry that your a complete idiot. How many lives has alcohol destroyed? The people that use alcohol or marijuana responsibly shouldn’t have to pay for the actions of one irresponsible person. Do you know the age limit to buy illegal marijuana? The answer is: there is no age limit. You can literally be any age to buy it. Legalization would solve so many of the problems with marijuana. Do you know how many people have been killed by vehicles that had no impaired drivers? Very many. Should we prohibit vehicles now too? I’m afraid you don’t have a strong argument here. Stfu and let the adults deal with how to legalize such a wonderful substance.