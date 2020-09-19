Letter to the Editor: Thank You Flower Hill

In the recent Flower Hill election we saw the largest turnout in memory with over 800 people coming out to vote. We wanted to thank each and every one of you for coming out to vote.

Every vote was an example of your participation in our democracy and a memorial to those who fought to preserve it.

To win with over 70 percent of the voters supporting our agenda is only part of the story. It is also a reflection of the good work the Village staff is doing every day to help our residents. This result is also a tribute to the legacy of our dear friend former Mayor Bob McNamara, a dedicated servant to our community.

To those residents that voted for the Liberty Party we know this was a statement that there are issues in the community you would like addressed. We recognize this and look forward to working directly with you in the coming months and years.

Every voter can be assured that our Flower Hill Party will be fighting for the best interest of our Village.

Brian Herrington

Gary Lewandowski

Randall Rosenbaum