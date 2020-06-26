Letter to the Editor: Statue of Theodore Roosevelt

Kudos to Nassau County Supervisor Laura Curran to be steadfast in keeping the statue of Theodore Roosevelt outside the county headquarters building in Mineola.

Curran’s statement that the statue will ”stay right where it is” is most refreshing as an antidote to the pandemic of statue removals, and vandalism, which proliferate this country.

It is a well deserved defeat of all the lunatics responsible for these despicable acts which now has the National Guard protecting the monuments in Washington, DC.

What’s happening to our once great Republic?

-Stanely Ronell