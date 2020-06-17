Letter to the Editor: Port Library Public Statement On Racism

Dear Port Washington Community,

As we confront the unacceptable racial injustices across our country, notably the recent horrifying killings of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, we will continue in our mission as a public library to enhance the well-being of every member of our community. We will do this by engaging collaboratively and compassionately with our neighbors and community partners, offering programming and sharing books and resources that incorporate all perspectives, and fostering an openness that makes all feel welcome.

As an institution that has the privilege of serving this wonderfully diverse community, PWPL denounces all forms of racism and discrimination.

-Keith Klang

Library Director