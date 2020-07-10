Letter to the Editor – Please support the Community Chest of Port Washington

The Community Chest of Port Washington – (the red feather) – is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide services for Port Washington residents and our motto is: “The People of Port Helping the People of Port.” I am proud to be a board member of the Community Chest, because of all we do for Port residents.

Recently, through its COVID-19 Community Response Fund and other initiatives, the Community Chest has been helping Port’s most vulnerable families. Our Helping Hands program provides volunteers to do no-contact shopping and delivery for seniors and others who have been advised to stay home. Our PW Mask Brigade made 2,000 fabric masks for at-risk families. The Port Pantry Supply Squad is providing paper and personal hygiene supplies and our Legal Assistance initiative is matching pro bono attorneys with Outreach families who have been unable to pay their rent.

All the while the Community Chest continues to provide grant support for 25 nonprofit organizations in town who have been providing vital services to residents for decades. We have recently completed interviews with many of our grantee organizations and listened to their situations. Many have suspended operations, and ceased generating revenues either from tuition or donations. Many have continued operations, but with additional expenses, and all have indicated that they will need the continued support from the Community Chest.

We have all seen the #Port Strong signs in town. They are not ours; but we agree that keeping Port Washington a strong and healthy community benefits all of us.

For information about any of our initiatives, call 516-767-2121. Help your neighbors and donate today to the Community Chest of Port Washington, 382 Main St., Port Washington, NY 11050 or on-line at www.portchest.org.

Sincerely,

Bob O’Brien

Community Chest of Port Washington