Letter To The Editor: Library Board Elections

We write in support of incumbents Nancy Comer and William Keller, who are running for reelection to the Port Washington Public Library Board.

As president of the board until 2020, John had the honor of working alongside of Nancy and Bill for many years. They are deeply committed to our wonderful library and have worked tirelessly during their terms to ensure that it remains a jewel of our community. They have contributed materially to numerous initiatives over the years, including: the opening of the renovated and expanded children’s room and a new Adult Learning Center; expansion of the Community Outreach and English as a Second Language programs; and the transition to a new management team led by Director Keith Klang and Assistant Director James Hutter. Nancy and Bill’s stewardship through these enhancements was vital.

Significantly, all of this was accomplished with balanced budgets and little or no tax increases in each of the past five years.

There still remains plenty of work to be done. The library will continue with a facilities preventive maintenance program that will ensure the continued viability of its physical plant. The five-year strategic planning exercise that is underway will help library adapt to the post-COVID needs of our community.

We cannot think of two better people to help guide the library through the next five years than Nancy Comer and William Keller. Please consider casting your vote for them on Tuesday, April 13.

—Pamela and John O’Connell

Port Washington