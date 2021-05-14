Letter To The Editor: Elections in Manorhaven: June 15

It is once again election time in Manorhaven, “Ports Downtown Waterfront Community” on Tuesday, June 15 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. I was very fortunate to have served as Trustee in our Village from 2016-20 where we were able to address a variety of issues that existed in our Village at the time. Almost all of my 13 proposals came to fruition thereby helping to improve the quality of life in our small waterfront village. Although no longer a board member my interest and caring for the well-being of our Village and its residents will continue as we are still fortunate to live in one of the safest villages in all of Nassau County.

With safety one of my primary concerns, I am supporting James Roman Esq. for Village Justice as he consistently displayed a dedication to our Village as well as Port Washington. Jim has been a member of Port Washington Fire Departments Atlantic Hook & Ladder Company since moving to Manorhaven in 2015 where he serves on their Board of Directors. These brave and dedicated volunteers have consistently put their lives and health on the line 24/7 protecting all of us while the COVID nightmare continues. Jim is a graduate of St. John’s University School of Law and he has gained a broad experience during his 35-year legal career.

Jim has served on Manorhaven Village’s Planning Board and Ethics and Finance Committees. He was most recently appointed in April to the open Village Justice position. Jim is also a proud member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. He currently serves on the Board of Native Greenway which is a charity serving Manorhaven by advocating for and planting trees in the Village and native plant species in the Nature Preserve. I am positive that James Roman Esq. will be the best choice for Village Justice as he will perform his duties consistent with the rules of judicial conduct.

Jim is running for Village Justice because he wants to continue to serve the Village utilizing his lifelong values of integrity, fairness, impartiality and independence.

—Ken Kraft,

Past Trustee and resident