Letter to the Editor: Di Lucia, Di Leo and Roman Outstanding Candidate

For the upcoming Manorhaven election, I feel very strongly that longtime Trustee Rita Di Lucia, past Trustee John Di Leo and recently appointed Village Justice Jim Roman should continue to serve our Village.

Having served as Trustee for 14 years and with several different administrations, Ms. Di Lucia clearly has our residents’ best interest at heart. She oversaw grant funding and development of many improvements in the Village, including Morgan’s Dock Park, the Nature Preserve, Dog Park, 9/11 Memorial and Veterans Wall. She also implemented the GovPilot program that has streamlined operations and facilitates residents’ access to Village government information and serves as liaison to the Police Department and Code Enforcement, as well as on the Building and Waterfront committees.

John DiLeo served on the Board of Trustees for nine years and has served on the Village Board of Zoning & Appeals for seven years. Having devoted much of his life to community service for the Village of Manorhaven and other organizations and having a tremendous amount of government leadership and financial experience, John would make an outstanding addition to help further advance the current administration’s objectives of continuing to optimally manage our taxpayer dollars, further improve Manorhaven’s infrastructure and beautification.

Jim Roman is an outstanding choice for Village Justice. His professional career shows his acumen for having a keen working knowledge in multiple facets of business, which is critical in the capacity he is currently serving by appointment until the June 15 election. Having served on the Village’s Planning Board and Ethics & Finance committees also gives Jim an advantage as Village Justice as he was already familiar with how the government runs. His tenure and depth of involvement with various volunteer responsibilities, serving as an active firefighter and a board member of Atlantic Hook & Ladder notwithstanding, also shows his respect and devotion to the Port Washington community.

I urge my fellow Manorhaven residents to vote for Rita Di Lucia, John Di Leo and James Roman on June 15.

-Jeff Stone,

Manorhaven Resident