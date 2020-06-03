Letter To The Editor: Board of Ed

I’m sorry to see our proposed Port Washington school budget has an increase of over $2,600,000 that comes with a tax increase. Today many people are struggling with economic and health problems. School costs for certain activities should have been reduced in recent months. Maintenance, utility costs, overtime, teacher aides and assistants and busing costs should all be down.
Half our teachers now earn more than $123,000/yr and have very generous pension and other benefits, so hopefully a salary freeze for teachers with 20+ years could be negotiated in the new contract. With all of these facts in mind, I thought our BOE could present a frozen or even slightly lower budget.
While our budget may be approved, I’m voting “No”.
-Frank J. Russo, Jr.
Pres., Port Washington Educational Assembly (PWEA)
As a mother to a child with special needs that will need services in place within our district, I can’t vote no. As we’ve learned in this pandemic, teachers are more essential than ever – and they deserve an appropriate salary to reflect that. $123k per year in Port Washington isn’t poverty, but it’s not overpay by any means when we take into account our cost of living in this community. How does an educator afford to live in their community when they can’t afford the rent or mortgage? To attract the best educators you need the best salaries. Period.
I encourage everyone to pass this budget. It is a modest increase at worst, and we need to place more emphasis on education in this country.