Legislator Invites Students To Write Thank You Notes To Health Care Workers

To support and help boost the morale of medical professionals on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, Legislator Joshua Lafazan (Woodbury) would like to invite students to write thank you notes to local medical staff.

This is a great activity for parents to do with young children home from school to simply express appreciation. Students are encouraged to write a thank you note, draw a picture, or share an inspirational message to show health care workers their thankfulness.

“My heartfelt thanks to all of the medical professionals for their hard work and dedication to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Legislator Lafazan said. “I encourage all students and parents to join my efforts to show these medical professionals our gratitude”

All notes will be delivered to local Hospitals by Legislator Lafazan’s Office. Parents and students should mail their thank you notes to Legislator Lafazan’s office located at Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building, 1550 Franklin Ave. Suite 24 Mineola, NY 11501.