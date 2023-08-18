Landmark on Main Street is inviting audiences to join them for Landmark Summerfest, a free outdoor concert taking place at the Sousa Memorial Bandshell in Port Washington from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2023. The concert will combine talent from New Orleans and Long Island, featuring members of the New Orleans based Brass-A-Holics in addition to Lil’ Sammy and the Funked Up Daddies, a band local to Port Washington.

Sam Fox, founder of Lil’ Sammy, has promised that the night will include special guest musicians from across Long Island. The musical lineup is meant to appeal to all tastes and will include classic rock, blues, funk, Motown, New Orleans style jazz, and more.

In case of rain, the concert will move indoors to Landmark’s Jeanne Rimsky Theater at 232 Main St. in Port Washington.

The Brass-A-Holics and Lil’ Sammy have collaborated multiple times in the past, including at a concert presented by Landmark in 2021. Lil’ Sammy and the Funked Up Daddies regularly perform at several venues throughout Long Island including Sullivan’s Quay and La Motta’s in Port Washington. The Brass-A-Holics are a staple of the New Orleans music scene and perform weekly at the Jazz Playhouse on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

Landmark Summerfest is meant to kick off the Landmark fall season, which will have strong ties to New Orleans all season long. The season officially starts on Sept. 3 with New Orleans artist Anders Osborne. Landmark’s Big Easy Gala on Nov. 4 will celebrate the food, drinks, and music of New Orleans including a performance by Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Landmark’s Executive Director, Richard Mayer, lived and worked in the New Orleans art scene for 14 years.

Landmark on Main Street is a not-for-profit community center that enhances the spirit and enriches the lives of the communities of Port Washington and surrounding regions.

Landmark on Main Street is located at 232 Main St. in Port Washington, New York. More information is available through our box office at 516-767-6444.

—Submitted by the

Landmark on Main Street