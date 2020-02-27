Landmark On Main Street To Hold Community Forum



Heading into their 25th anniversary, the Landmark on Main Street will be holding a community forum on Wednesday, March 4 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Doctor’s Gym at Landmark. The entertainment destination hosts about 40 to 50 live shows per year, from a wide variety of genres. Their shows include rock, jazz, folk, indie, broadway, motown, kids and more. This past year, they have had performers and acts, such as the Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Indigo Girls, Aaron Neville, Graham Nash, Cowboy Junkies, Darlene Love, Rachael Ray, Amazing Max and Paul Reiser.

Throughout the last year, the Landmark has also been a desination for a number of free events including voting rights and healthcare discussions, Alvin Ailey Dance for Seniors, Lunar New Year, Ukulele Festival and a student performance showcase on the Landmark Festival Stage at Party in the Park.

A staple in the community, landmark has also rented the theatre to local groups like Bach to Rock, the Roslyn Theater Company, the Manorhaven Growing Love Garden, the Port Senior Center, as well as other theatre and comedy groups. Their gym is home to soccer and basketball leagues as well as the PiT, Children’s Center and PRC. Aside from their entertainment side, they also rent out the gym to Padres en Accion and Littig House, as well as birthday parties and other events, like the recent HEARTS, a nonprofit organization in Port Washington’s sock hop fundraiser.

The Landmark at Main Street is holding this community forum to encourage residents to give their feedback on the

“There are other ways we can serve the community,” Anat Gerstein co-president of the board of directors for the Landmark on Main Street, said. “We’d love to hear from the community what they want, what their ideas are for what we can do in the theatre, in the gym or generally in the community.”

For more information or questions, contact 516-767-1384. The Landmark at Main Street is located at 232 Main St. in Port Washington. To view the current calendar of events, visit www.landmarkonmainstreet.org.