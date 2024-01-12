Landmark On Main Street And Just Wild About Harry Concert Raises Over $10,000 For Long Island Cares

Landmark on Main Street and this year’s Just Wild About Harry tribute concert raised over $10,000 for Long Island Cares, thanks to generous donor matches.

The annual Just Wild About Harry concert pays tribute to the late Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and social activist, Harry Chapin. On December 4th, over 330 people enjoyed a wonderful evening of music and community at Landmark on Main Street, while others tuned into the livestream feed of the show. Among those in attendance was the Chapin family, who are grateful for the support.

All profits from the show went to Long Island Cares, the food bank founded by Chapin, but the holiday spirit inspired anonymous donors to match this gift. With their generous contributions, the original donation of $5,101.96 skyrocketed up to $10,203.92!

“Long Island Cares, Inc. The Harry Chapin Food Bank received a commitment from THREE generous Long Island Family Foundations for a matching gift for Giving Tuesday with an extension to raise funds through 12/15/23. All funds raised between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15 were matched,” says Karen Sullivan, Community Development Coordinator at Long Island Cares.

Having been rained out on its original summer date, this year’s concert relocated to Landmark on Main Street’s Jeanne Rimsky Theater and was re-purposed into a birthday celebration. More than two dozen of Long Island’s top musicians performed Harry’s music as they celebrated what would have been his 81st birthday. Among them was concert organizer Stuart Markus and his trio Gathering Time—who performed some of Chapin’s classics including “Taxi” and “Cat’s in the Cradle,” plus many lesser hits.

“I and all the musicians are just over the moon with the success of the Just Wild About Harry concert at Landmark on Main Street! It turned out to be the perfect venue to bring the concert indoors, from the size of the auditorium to the size of the green room,” shares Stuart Markus. “The tech crew was on top of everything better than I could have hoped given how complicated the show is, and everyone had an unflinchingly positive attitude. And we are thrilled with the outcome—we sing, people eat.”

As in past years, the Just Wild About Harry concert was co-promoted by the Folk Music Society of Huntington, of which Markus is a board member. Harry Chapin lived in Huntington with his family. Additionally, a generous donation from philanthropist Roger Tilles offset some of the costs to produce this show.

Landmark on Main Street is a not-for-profit community center that enhances the spirit and enriches the lives of the communities of Port Washington and surrounding regions. Landmark on Main Street is located at 232 Main St. in Port Washington, New York. More information is available through our box office at 516-767-6444.

—Submitted by the Landmark on Main Street