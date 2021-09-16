Landmark Announces New Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Landmark on Main Street is pleased to announce that Richard Mayer will join the nonprofit community center as executive director on Aug. 30. His arrival is designed to overlap with retiring Executive Director Laura Mogul.

Mayer is an experienced live theater producer and artistic director. Much of his theater work has been in New Orleans, serving either as artistic director, associate producer or executive director. He is experienced at bringing together the community and government to support and encourage artistic expression.

“Richard brings a wide array of talents which will benefit Landmark and our community,” Executive Director Search Committee Chair Marlene Munnelly, said. “We are excited for this next chapter.”

Mayer coordinated the annual gala for Music in the Mountains Festival in Durango, CO, working with a team of volunteers, staff and board members throughout the season.

As associate producer for the Faux/Real Festival of the Arts in New Orleans, he supervised teams at three venues simultaneously, executing 40 events over five days.

While at the Shadowbox Theatre/Old Marquer Theatre, Mayer was awarded the Times-Picayune Theatre Person of the Year for community leadership. An award-winning actor, he has won and been nominated for his work in drama, ensemble and comedy.

A May 2021 graduate of Columbia University’s graduate program in Arts Administration, Mayer received his bachelors degree in Theatre and Dance at Tulane University in New Orleans.

His graduate thesis analyzed audience development practices at major performing arts organizations in the United States.

“Landmark has such a strong reputation for live performance,” Mayer said. “I’m really looking forward to getting to know the people of Port Washington and surrounding communities.”

-Submitted by the Landmark on Main Street