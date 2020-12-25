Lampposts Aglow On Main Street

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce has been decorating our community for the holidays for more years than anyone can remember.

“Everyone loves the decorated lampposts along Main Street during the holidays,” Debbie Greco-Cohen, chamber president said. “The fresh garland, twinkling lights and bright red bows add a warm and festive glow to our beautiful town. Together with the BID’s overhead snowflakes, they send a message that the holiday season is in full swing in Port Washington.”

S.F. Falconer Florist installs the chamber’s lamppost decorations. Fred’s son, Scott Falconer, and friend Bryan Vogeley, decorated the sixty-five Battery Park lampposts in time for Port Holiday Magic on Small Business Saturday. They have been doing this for many years now and the chamber is grateful for their efforts.

Like everything else, the cost of the decorations has risen over the years and the chamber’s funds are low. They are seeking donations from community-spirited residents and businesses to help pay for them. Donations of any amount are appreciated. You can even “Adopt a Lamppost” for $100 and receive a certificate or become a “Holiday Angel” for donations of $1,000 or more and receive a plaque. So far this season there are two Holiday Angels—Precision Work, Inc. and the Greater Port Washington BID. However, with so many of its member businesses hurting due to COVID, the Chamber has not raised enough to pay for this year’s decorations. All donations can be made out and mailed to the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 121, Port Washington, NY 11050. If you prefer to charge your donation, contact the chamber office at office@pwcoc.org.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce