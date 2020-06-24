Keep Port Clean Program Returns to Main Street and Beyond

The Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District has teamed up with the Nicholas Center Navigators to keep the main corridors of the business district vibrant and welcoming. The Keep Port Clean campaign runs from June through October and includes litter pick up, weeding, and emptying the cigarette butt receptacles. The Keep Port Clean program offers the Nicholas Center Navigator team members an opportunity to experience pre-vocational training within the community and learn general skills such as communication in the workplace and problem-solving skills.

“We had to delay the kick off of the Keep Port Clean Program this year,” explains Holly Byrne the Executive Director of the Port Washington BID, “but we are so pleased to get the program restarted! I am very impressed with the dedication and professionalism of the entire Navigator team.”

Brook Mellet, Director of Community Integration and Inclusion for the Nicholas Center oversees the team while in the field and in other projects at the Center. Brooke elaborates, “The Nicholas Center Navigators are ecstatic to be back for our 4th year participating in the Keep Port Clean program! Partnering with the Business Improvement District on this program has offered a platform for the Navigators to participate in an integral way in the community. We support Keep Port Clean’s mission of maintaining a beautiful Port Washington, while learning general skills that the Navigators require to lead productive and meaningful lives in the community. We thank the Business Improvement District for this wonderful opportunity and hope to continue this partnership for many years to come.”

Community members and business owners are encouraged to boost the efforts to Keep Port Clean by properly disposing of litter as the entire community rebounds and welcomes back shopping and dining to Main Street and beyond