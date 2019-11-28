Keep Kids Active

Winter break is approaching and keeping your children active during their time off can be a challenge, especially when it’s too cold to go outside and play at the park. Well, you won’t have to travel far to keep active, the Port Washington News complied some indoor sports activities your children can participate in this winter.

Ice Skating

Ice skating is the perfect winter activity. The Port Washington Skating Center, located at 70 Seaview Blvd. in Port Washington, is a great place to meet up with friends, neighbors or family for an afternoon of fun and exercise. General skating takes place every Saturday and Sunday, from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. and every Sunday is family skating day. Admission for all ages is $9. Skate rentals are $5. A discount pass may be purchased for $150 for 20 admissions. For more information, call 516-484-6800 or visit www.pwskating.com for general skating admission times.

Turf Time at Unlimited Sports Action

Turf time is offered to athletes when school is not in session. During national holidays (Martin Luther King Jr. Day, etc), vacations, or parent/teacher conferences, Unlimited Sports Action offers half, extended half and full-day drop-off programs. Turf Time is a multi-sport day camp that is broken down into sections and grouped by age. Athletes can choose from playing baseball, dodge ball, soccer, basketball, an obstacle course and more. There are two age groups for the programs.

Turf Tots (Ages 3 to 6)

Turf Tots will consist of fun team games and activities aimed at our younger athletes. Game such as red light green light, parachute games, mini soccer, mini basketball and more. Various sports games will be played throughout the class and players will be split up into even teams.

Kings of the Turf Ages (7 to 10)

Designed to keep older athletes having fun on their day off from school. Games played will vary each day and can consist of basketball, baseball, dodgeball, flag football, kickball, soccer and more. Players are split-up into even teams and will play various sports games throughout the session. To register, visit www.ulimitedsportsaction.com. Unlimited Sports Action is located at 30 Beechwood Avenue, Port Washington.

Port Washington Youth Activities (PYA) Yoga for Athletes

Boys and girls in grades 3-8 will have an opportunity to improve their yoga skills. The class will be held from Jan. 9 through March 5 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Yoga Life, which on located at 939 Port Washington Blvd. The class will be instructed by PYA moms and teachers Dena Vigilis, Melissa Pereira and Nicole Asselta. Fee is $215. Register online at www.pyasports.org/register. For more information or questions, call 516-944-7921 or email info@pyasports.org