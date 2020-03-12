I am writing to support Kate Hirsch for mayor of Flower Hill.

I got to know Kate when Flower Hill was faced with the application from Extenet to put cell nodes in our village. Hirsch handled that for the village and she clearly was committed to protecting the village from Extenet. She not only attended all Flower Hill meetings, but she also went to meetings in other villages— Munsey Park, Plandome and Lake Success—to get as much information about the issue as she could, which helped Flower Hill immensely.

It is reassuring to know that Hirsch has the time to commit to this position and that she is willing to put her energy towards helping Flower Hill and its residents. She is committed to listening to her constituents and making sure that they are well represented in Village affairs. I endorse Hirsch’s candidacy 100 percent.

—Nadia Giannopoulos