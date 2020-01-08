Beloved husband, devoted father and treasured PopPop, John M. McIntyre of Port Washington, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, surrounded by his loving family. He was 75. John was born on Sept. 3, 1944 to John L. McIntyre and Evelyn Tierney. He leaves behind Kathy, his wife of 51 years, his children, Kevin (Jackie), Colleen Lucie (Eric) and Christine Hogan (John). His six grandchildren—Shane, Ava, Julianna, Conall, Emmett and Maeve—were his delight. He is also survived by his two brothers, Dennis, of Berkeley, CA, and Terence, of Boca Raton, FL.

John, a CPA, graduated from St. Peter of Alcantara School, Chaminade High School, Siena College, and earned a Master’s degree from LI University, CW Post. He was the co-founder of the Port Washington accounting firm of Sabino & McIntyre and later became a senior member of Sheehan and Company, CPA, PC.

He was active in civic and church activities and served on the boards of Siena College, Pioneer Savings Bank and Sands Point Golf Club and was a long-time member of the St. Peter’s Finance Committee. John loved to golf with friends and was a voracious reader. He was an avid sports fan, always eager to talk about the NY Jets, Notre Dame football and the NY Islanders. John loved the beach, especially the sands of Westhampton Beach and Naples, Florida and the waterfront of his hometown, Port Washington.

A Memorial Mass was held at St. Peter of Alcantara R.C. Church, 1327 Port Washington Blvd. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to the John M. McIntyre Memorial Scholarship at St. Peter of Alcantara School, from where six family members graduated and three grandchildren currently attend, 1321 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, NY 11050 or to the John M. McIntyre Memorial Fund at Siena College, Development Office, 515 Loudon Rd., Loudonville, NY 12211. John will be greatly missed, but his faith and humor will live on in the hearts of many. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Roslyn Heights Funeral Home.