James Dalimonte Of Port Washington Named All-Centennial Conference In Men’s Lax

The six members of the Muhlenberg men’s lacrosse team named to the All-Centennial Conference squad. James Dalimonte is on the far left. (Photo from the Muhlenberg College website)

Six members of the Muhlenberg men’s lacrosse team, including James Dalimonte of Port Washington, were named to the All-Centennial Conference squad.

Senior James Dalimonte was named to the first team, senior Dominick Visintin and junior Matthew Regan earned second-team honors, and senior Max May, graduate student Jonathan Taub and junior Wyatt Malia all received honorable mention.

The first-team nod was the third for Dalimonte, who made the first team every year he played in which there was an All-CC team selected – 2019, 2022 and 2023. He is the first player in program history to earn first-team All-CC honors three times. The midfielder came back from an early injury to score 28 points on 24 goals and 4 assists. He led the Mules by a wide margin and ranked seventh in the CC with 19 goals in league games.

Dalimonte finished his career second on the program’s all-time lists in points (141), goals (109) and hat tricks (19).

Muhlenberg had an outstanding 2023 season, finishing with an 11-6 record to tie the school record for wins in a season. The Mules went 5-3 in the CC, qualifying for the CC playoffs for the second straight year and hosting a CC playoff game for the first time. Muhlenberg was ranked in or just outside the Division III top 20 all season, going 4-3 against teams that earned NCAA Tournament bids.

—Submitted by Muhlenberg College

admin

