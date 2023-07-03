James Dalimonte Of Port Washington Named All-Centennial Conference In Men’s Lax

Six members of the Muhlenberg men’s lacrosse team, including James Dalimonte of Port Washington, were named to the All-Centennial Conference squad.

Senior James Dalimonte was named to the first team, senior Dominick Visintin and junior Matthew Regan earned second-team honors, and senior Max May, graduate student Jonathan Taub and junior Wyatt Malia all received honorable mention.

The first-team nod was the third for Dalimonte, who made the first team every year he played in which there was an All-CC team selected – 2019, 2022 and 2023. He is the first player in program history to earn first-team All-CC honors three times. The midfielder came back from an early injury to score 28 points on 24 goals and 4 assists. He led the Mules by a wide margin and ranked seventh in the CC with 19 goals in league games.

Dalimonte finished his career second on the program’s all-time lists in points (141), goals (109) and hat tricks (19).

Muhlenberg had an outstanding 2023 season, finishing with an 11-6 record to tie the school record for wins in a season. The Mules went 5-3 in the CC, qualifying for the CC playoffs for the second straight year and hosting a CC playoff game for the first time. Muhlenberg was ranked in or just outside the Division III top 20 all season, going 4-3 against teams that earned NCAA Tournament bids.

—Submitted by Muhlenberg College