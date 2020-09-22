InvestWrite Contest Names Port Student As First Place Winner

Evie Loewy, fifth grade student at John J. Daly Elementary School in Port Washington, was named the first-place winner in New York State, as well as the fourth-place winner nationally, in the InvestWrite Competition for the elementary school division. The essay writing contest, presented by SIFMA (Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association), required contestants to evaluate an investment scenario and select and explain the metrics of two long-term investments.

Following Loewy’s participation in the SIFMA Foundation’s Stock Market Game, an online simulation of global capital markets, Lowey evaluated Tesla, Inc. for its sustainability and Boeing for the impact that the coronavirus has had on global economics in relation to travel.

Lisa Conway, Port Enrichment Program (PEP) teacher, surprised Lowey at her home to present her with her proclamations and gifts. She received a beautiful trophy, medal, certificate and gift pack, which included $200 gift certificates and accessories.

The SIFMA Foundation’s Stock Market Game, an online simulation of global capital markets, provides students with an opportunity to hone their 21st century skills and acquire knowledge of economics and finance. In order to be eligible for the InvestWrite contest, which explores practical-decision making, teachers and students must be active participants in SIFMA’s Stock Market Game. With guidance from their teachers, students submit their original work, representative of their own research, thinking and writing. In the elementary school division, students must submit an essay between 300 to 800 words. Essays are judged based on the author’s understanding of the subject matter, rationale and writing style. For more information about the Port Washington Union Free School District, visit the district’s website at www.portnet.org and ‘like’ our Facebook page: @PortWashSchools.

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District