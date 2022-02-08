Into The Light Photography Show, A Juried Competition And Exhibition At The Art Guild

The Art Guild of Port Washington invites artists and community members to view our upcoming

exhibition, Into the Light on view from Feb. 13 to March 5. As we emerge from a darker time, we hope to see the world around us in a new light. Some of us have traveled, while others have found new joys at home. Whether in color or in black and white, the show encourages the use of light to engage the viewer in a story of brighter visions. The Art Guild is proud to exhibit and congratulate the following photographers on their inclusion in Into the Light:

Pratibha Agdern, Maya Almaliah, Eitan Beaulieu, Brooke Bellia, Brian Berkowitz, Madisen Carpentier, Hanqing Chen, Scout Chen, Emilia Chiu, Dan Cook, Charles Davis, Angela Diaferia-Vinciguerra, Caitlyn Dillon, Safia Fatimi, Judith Feinman, Simon Fenster, Richard Froman, Carol Goldstein, William Grabowski, Arianna He, Robert Hodson, Lexi Hugel, Randy Ilowite, Marc Josloff, Tania Kapoor, Susan Kozodoy, Silkowitz, James Slezak, Zara Soofizada, Barbara Spivak, Alan Stein, Susan Tiffen, Ginna Vecchio, David Wollin, Rick Xu, MingSheng Zhong, Kristina Zhou, Annette Kasle, Dan Kasle, Mako Kobayashi, Alexander Lau, Eamon Li, Ava Lucarelli, Grace Lucarelli, Marvin Makofsky, Mark Mancher, John Michaels, Deanna Minotakis, Shaylee Moreno, Lauren Moschetta, Emily Naidoo, Toby Ozure, Angelina Palma, Ann Parry, Jonathan Pellow, Lorraine Rilling, Rozlyn Rodriguez, Howard Rose, Jeffrey Rothburd, Lisa Rutovsky, Hailey Sandorfi and Steve Silberstein.

Our gallery, located at Nassau County’s Elderfields Preserve, was voted Best Art Gallery in Blank Slate Media’s “Best of Nassau County” contest for the 5th year in a row. The exhibition will be on view in The Art Guild’s gallery at 200 Port Washington Blvd., Manhasset, NY 11030 from Feb. 13 to March 5. Our gallery is open on Saturdays and Sunday from 1-5PM.

Our juror of awards is the current professional photographer for the Bronx Opera Company, John Bruno. We invite artists and community members to join us at our Artist’s Reception & Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 3-5PM.

The Art Guild’s Next Call to Artists: Figuratively Speaking, A Juried Competition and Exhibition- Works of art for consideration are due for submission by Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The exhibition will be on view from March 13 to April 2.

This new year, we are offering both adult and kids classes; in-person and online! From oil painting, to drawing, to sculpture, to photoshop… there is a medium and style for everybody! To view our class schedule for this winter, please visit www.theartguild.org.

And don’t miss out on our upcoming workshops, including…

-Lighting for Dramatic Photography with Ethan Hill: March 19-20, 2022.

-A Master’s Guide to Better Paintings with David Peikon: March 12, 2022.

-Urban Sketch to Finished Painting with Stacy Kamin: March 31 – April 3, 2022.

Visit our website at www.theartguild.org to learn more about all we have to offer!

-Submitted by The Art Guild