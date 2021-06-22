Iconic Port Office Building Gets A Facelift Thanks To Grant

The Port Washington BID is excited to announce the most recent award of a Façade Grant to 14 Vander LLC, the management company for the office building located at 14 Vanderventer Ave., in Port Washington. The grant was used to make improvements and paint the exterior of the building. 14 Vanderventer Ave. is a Mall of Professional Services. It is a convenient location for the local residents to take care of all of their professional needs in one space. There is also a great opportunity for private yet shared spaces.

“The Port Washington BID is pleased to support the improvements made to the outside of this office building with its recognizable white pillars at the heart of Port Washington,” Holly Byrne, Port Washington BID Executive Director, said.

The Port Washington BID offers additional grants to businesses within the district to assist with improvements for new signage or as a bonus to a new tenant locating in a once vacant store front. To learn more, visit www.portwashingtonbid.org/grants.

The Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District (BID) is committed to improving the economic and business health of the Port Washington area through marketing, promotion, physical improvements and enhanced municipal services for all those who live, work and visit our community.

Established in 1996 as a self-funded enterprise by the commercial property owners of Port Washington, the BID places no tax burden on the residents of Port Washington. Through its Board of Directors, the BID has and will continue to sustain and grow the commercial and business community of Port Washington through programs, capital improvements, and supplemental services that encourage people to visit and shop in Port Washington.

The Port Washington BID can be reached by email at gwpbid@optonline.net or visit the website to learn more at www.portwashingtonbid.org.

—Submitted by the Port Washington BID