How To Play Well: WellPlayed

Jordan Levine and Chase Kovar, Schreiber High School freshmen, started WellPlayed as a way to provide families in need with used sports equipment in good condition. Every child should have the opportunity to try a variety of sports. For many people, the cost of sports equipment can be a deterrent. We created WellPlayed so that regardless of financial means, all children can have access to gear. The goal of Wellplayed, a non-profit sustainable organization is to keep pre-owned sports equipment that is still completely usable and would otherwise be disposed of, out of landfills and into the hands of kids in need.

There are few things in the world that can transcend socioeconomic boundaries as well as athletics. Sports has a great ability to achieve these lofty goals. Our mission is for all children to have the chance to participate. Specifically, we focus on collecting sportswear and equipment sanitizing, organizing, packaging items for families who would otherwise not be able to afford it. We donate the equipment to families and local groups in our community, like PYA.

Jordan and Chase were partially inspired by Pelé who was Chase Kovar’s grandfather, Shep Messing’s former teammate and friend. Pelé had grown up in poverty in the streets of Brazil, barefoot and using rags rolled up with paper instead of a soccer ball to play the game. When Pelé rose to great fame, he initiated programs like this in Brazil and throughout South America.

We will collect sports equipment:

Sunday, April 30, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at The Wellground, 917 Port Washington Blvd., in Port Washington.

Receive a special gift with donation.

For more information or to donate equipment, please contact email WellPlayedNY@gmail.com. Jordan Levine 516-265-5772 and Chase Kovar 516-519-2355

—Submitted by WellPlayed