Holiday Market To Be Held At Sands Point Preserve Conservancy

Ripple Creative has partnered with the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy to produce a highly curated Holiday Market on Sunday, Nov. 14 in the historic Castle Gould at the Sands Point Preserve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This will be a truly special community event that will be sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit—music, kids activities, delicious eats and more than 50 high-quality vendors in an idyllic setting.

Vendor categories include a mix of handmade/maker, fine art, independent brands, food stands and trucks, vintage, personalized gear, small business and local nonprofits. Access to the Market and activities is free for visitors, although standard parking rates of $15 per car apply for nonmembers of the Sands Point Preserve.

Follow along at @ripplecreativepw on Instagram for vendor spotlights leading up to the event. More details, as well as other upcoming happenings, can be found at www.sandspointpreserve.org or at

www.ripplecreativepw.com.

Ripple Creative is a new grassroots initiative that brings cultural events to town while supporting small businesses, entrepreneurs and creatives. It was formed by Growing Love Community Garden Founder Erika Stehl, former PRC President, Momtrepreneur Fair organizer and founder of “Port Washington Mama,” Amanda Khalil and local entrepreneur, Stephanie Alongi of DMA Billing and formerly of Silly Fish Parties.

—Submitted by Ripple Creative