History Underfoot

While at a concert at the Sousa Band Shell (Sunset Park), an indentation beckoned to be discovered. Pushing aside the grassy soil, a bronze dedication plaque showed itself. The recipient was none other than Gay Pearsall, “Ms Bandshell” herself. She was the instrumental figure in collecting funds, in a coffee can no less, during program intermissions.

This citation given by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce reads: “In memory of Gay Pearsall founder of the John Philip Sousa Memorial Bandshell 1986.”

Eager to have citizenship recognized again with thanks for all the enjoyment the Band Shell provides, the Port Washington Garden Club has restored the site with a lovely Pin Oak tree generously donated and planted by L & K Dileo Landscaping. The original elm was taken by Dutch Elm Disease; however, the trunk remains as a reminder how one individual can make a difference for many. Pearsall led the march in every Memorial Day parade wearing a tricornered hat and ringing a Liberty Bell loud and clear!

—Submitted by the

Port Washington Garden Club