High School Senior Earns Congressional Award

Paul D. Schreiber High School senior Dru Czarkowski has earned the Congressional Award Gold Medal from the United States Congress. This accolade stands as the pinnacle of recognition for America’s civilian youth, showcasing Dru’s exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to personal growth and community involvement.

Dru Czarkowski (Contributed photo)

To be eligible for this prestigious honor, Dru has demonstrated remarkable commitment, investing a minimum of 400 hours in voluntary public service, 200 hours in personal development, 200 hours in physical fitness, and engaging in a five-day, four-night expedition or exploration.

We congratulate Dru wholeheartedly on this remarkable achievement. His unwavering dedication to personal growth, community service, and academic excellence serves as an inspiration to all.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Union
Free School District

