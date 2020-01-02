Herbert S. Wolfson

Herbert “Dr. Herb” Wolfson passed away peacefully at home in La Jolla, CA on Dec. 13 at the age of 93. Survived by daughters Audrey Saunders (Robert Hess) and Linda Fields, grandchildren Paul and Laura Fields. Preceded in death by his loving spouse of 60 years, Laura, and a brother, Martin.

Born in Brooklyn, Herb attended Boy’s High School and City College of New York, where he was a scholar-athlete and a much-celebrated half-back. He interrupted his studies to serve his country in WWII, attaining the rank of Sergeant with the Army 432nd Fighter Squadron. He returned to complete his degree and went on to medical school at The University of Lausanne, Switzerland, obtaining a license in Internal Medicine. It was there that he met his lovely Laura. They returned to the New York area and he began a private practice. He also worked at clinics in underserved communities in Brooklyn, where he was sometimes paid in homemade food and crafts.

Herb and Laura raised their family in Port Washington. Retirement brought them to San Diego, where they were active at UCSD. The Osher Institute was the center of their days, and fostered many cherished friendships. Dr. Herb will be remembered by all who knew him for the exceptional passion he brought to his myriad interests; literature, history, the arts, food and wine, nature photography and classical music were but a few. His sacred space was Sunday morning with Fareed Zakaria. A world traveler, he enjoyed exploring cultures and continents. He embraced technology with arms wide open, and adored creating travelogue power point presentations. Into his ninth decade, he was avidly engaged in all forms of social media.

There are no words to adequately express the family’s gratitude to the angels of Comfort Keepers and Keepsake Companions for their extraordinary dedication and support. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Herb’s memory may be made to The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UCSD www.extension.ucsd.edu/olli/about-us. Herb was respected for his discipline and determination, and adored by his family and friends. He will be in our hearts forever.