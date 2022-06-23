Henry Haberman Wins 2022 James C. Metzger Lacrosse Leadership Award

Representing Paul D. Schreiber Senior High School Of Port Washington

The annual James C. Metzger Leadership Award for Nassau County High School boys’ lacrosse was presented to one player on each of the eight teams that competed in the finals of the 2022 Section VIII Nassau County high school boys’ lacrosse championships.

Each award recipient reflected the tenacity, honesty, commitment and positive attitude required in Nassau lacrosse. Each player also possessed the ability to inspire others on and off the field. One of the eight award recipients is senior attack and midfielder Henry Haberman of Paul D. Schreiber Senior High School in Port Washington. He is committed to Loyola University after topping 150 points, including more than 30 goals, during his high school career.

The lacrosse championships were held on Tuesday-Thursday, May 31-June 2, at Hofstra University. In the Class A championship game, Port Washington defeated Syosset High School 9-8.

The awards were presented by 1970s Long Island lacrosse stars James C. Metzger and Vincent J. Sombrotto. A three-sport athlete at Half Hollow Hills East in Dix Hills, Metzger received the 1977 Lt. Ray Enners Award for outstanding Suffolk County lacrosse player when he scored 102 points and received All-American honors. An All-American lacrosse player at Hofstra University, Metzger is the founder and chairman of Whitmore–The Agency, an insurance and financial services firm in Garden City. Sombrotto attended Chaminade High School in Mineola and was a Hofstra University All-American midfielder. He was named to the 1982 All-World Team and is a member of the US Lacrosse Hall of Fame. He is a senior vice president at Whitmore.

—Submitted by Mike Virgintino