Help Identify Pride In Port Parade Grand Marshals

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 24, the date of this year’s Pride in Port event that lasts throughout the day and into the evening. The annual parade is a highlight of the day’s activities when every school and many other organizations participate. This year’s Pride in Port Parade Grand Marshals will be businesses that have been owned and in continuous operation by the same family for at least three generations.

Many communities couldn’t even have one honoree that boasts this kind of longevity, but the Pride in Port Committee can name at least six! Honoring businesses that have been part of the fabric of the Port Washington community for so many decades truly embodies what Pride in Port is all about.

To ensure no businesses are missed, the Committee is asking for submissions from businesses that are being managed in whole or part by at least their third generation. Residents can submit the names of eligible businesses, too. The only other requirement is that they run a storefront business as opposed to a home-based business.

Please email or call the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce office at 516-883-6566 or office@pwcoc.org no later than July 15, 2022. All of the Grand Marshals will be announced in newspapers and on social media late July.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce