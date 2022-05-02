Sunday, May 15 at Schreiber High School, Seeber Field HEARTS PW announces the return of PortFest—the first since 2019—on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 12 to 4 p.m. The annual celebration of arts, music and the creative spirit of the Port Washington community returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized and presented by HEARTS PW, PortFest is a free event for all ages, bringing the community together to celebrate the arts, featuring performances of music and theater, arts & crafts, food trucks and much more. This springtime tradition is held at Seeber Field at Schreiber High School.

Parking and admission to PortFest are free to the public, with select arts & craft activities requiring tickets. In addition to celebrating Port Washington’s unique artistic, cultural and creative talents, PortFest also raises funds for HEARTS PW’s mission to support and enhance arts education in our public schools and community. All proceeds raised at PortFest go directly to future HEARTS PW grants which realize inspiring and engaging experiences for students across the Port Washington school district.

Performances include instrumental and choral ensembles from across Port Washington’s public schools, highlights from Schreiber Theater Company’s production of “The Addams Family,” a preview of Curtains Up’s production of “Seussical The Musical,” as well as musicians from Bach To Rock, among others. Families can explore and enjoy several hands-on arts & craft activities organized by HEARTS PW and supported by district parents, ranging from making light-up paper lanterns, decorating picture frames, making tie dye t-shirts, and making custom buttons and more. Tickets are required for arts and craft activities.

PortFest is grateful to its many generous sponsors from across the Port Washington community—including principal sponsors The Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation, First Onsite, The Gersh Family and Southern Land Company—all of which have donated funds to help make PortFest possible and free, and to support HEARTS PW’s continuing mission.

A full performance schedule will be available before the event takes place. Further information about PortFest 2022 is available at pwportfest.org. Contact info@heartspw.org about sponsorships or other questions.

About HEARTS PW

Hearts PW (Helping Enrich The Arts Port Washington) is an independent, grassroots non-profit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to add meaningful value to children’s lives and our community by supporting, promoting and enriching the arts in Port Washington and its public schools. HEARTS PW hosts two major fundraisers each year, including the Red Party each winter, and PortFest, a full-day festival and celebration for the arts each spring, along with awarding grants to schools and community organizations and partners. Since its founding in 2012, HEARTS has awarded nearly 200 grants throughout Port Washington, all to benefit the community. Learn more about HEARTS at heartspw.org.

—Submitted by HEARTS PW