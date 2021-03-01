Hearts For Healthcare Heroes

Port second graders craft gratitude quilt for St. Francis Hospital

Port Washington second graders at South Salem Elementary School kicked off the month of February by thanking local healthcare heroes from the bottom of their hearts for their continued hard work throughout the pandemic.

John Talbot’s second grade class took colored markers to paper to showcase their appreciation for St. Francis Hospital’s healthcare heroes through handwritten, heartfelt messages and beautiful drawings. Each student’s individual artwork was later used to create a gratitude quilt, which is currently being displayed in the lobby of St. Francis Hospital. The initiative served as an opportunity for students to understand the importance of cooperation and teamwork in achieving a positive outcome, similar to social responsibility related to the pandemic, as well as a reminder to healthcare workers that they are appreciated during the most difficult of times.

For more information about the Port Washington Union Free School District, visit the district’s website at www.portnet.org and like their Facebook page: @PortWashSchools.

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District