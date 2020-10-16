HEARTS Appoints New Board President

HEARTS Port Washington is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric M. Gewirtz as its next President of the Board of Directors. Gewirtz a Board Member specializing in public relations, communications and marketing for the organization has been involved with HEARTS since 2017, and succeeds Joel Ronis in this leadership position. As HEARTS President, Gewirtz will lead the Board and volunteers to further the organization’s mission of adding meaningful value to children’s lives and the community by supporting, promoting and enriching the arts in Port Washington and its public schools.

Gewirtz, a Vice President at the communications firm Rubenstein, brings years of experience in marketing, media and public relations with arts organizations such as Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic.

“I’m so honored to be elected by my fellow Board Members to lead HEARTS,” Gewirtz said. “I’m incredibly inspired by our community’s creative spirit and commitment towards making an impact by helping others through the arts. As we navigate these unprecedented times, I look forward to moving embracing HEARTS’s initiatives forward mission and finding new ways to create meaningful arts experiences to all in Port Washington.”

HEARTS is a nonprofit organization. Through HEARTS’ funding, children and adults alike have had access to arts programs, including performing on stage, learning a musical instrument, meeting renowned authors and musicians and exploring various fine arts techniques. HEARTS is grateful for generous support from the community, which helps allows us to create engaging arts experiences for all to enjoy. In addition to grants towards school programs and to community organizations, HEARTS also presents the Red Party and PortFest, an annual music and arts festival that has become a Port Washington tradition. HEARTS also helped launch Curtains Up, an after-school musical theater program for fourth and fifth graders from all district elementary schools. Support the organization and learn more at heartspw.org.

—Submitted by HEARTS PW