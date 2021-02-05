HEARTS Announces Red Hot Trivia Night

A virtual fundraiser to support arts and arts education

HEARTS is thrilled to announce Red Hot Trivia on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m., a virtual game night to support the arts and arts education in Port Washington. This special virtual evening, featuring fun and engaging arts-themed trivia, continues HEARTS’s annual Red Party tradition, though adapted online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All proceeds from this online event go towards HEARTS’s mission and future initiatives to enrich and support the arts in the Port Washington community and public school programs. Mike Hope of Game On Trivia will host HEARTS’s Red Hot Trivia event, with all categories focused on the arts.

HEARTS is offering prize packages for the top three finishers, with each package featuring gift cards and certificates to local Port Washington businesses. HEARTS is delighted to support these community businesses at this time of need. Packages will include cards to Bluetique, Finn MacCool’s, Impulse, Painting With Flowers, Port Flower Shop, Sullivan’s Quay and Suite 275 among others.

HEARTS wishes to thank PSEG Long Island for their proud and generous support of the Red Hot Trivia night event.

“When we hosted our annual Red Party one year ago, we never would have imagined it to be one of the last public events in the community,” Eric M. Gewirtz, President of HEARTS’s Board of Directors, said. “We’re thrilled to bring this event online and continue this annual community celebration. Join us online to help celebrate the arts in Port Washington and support our continuing mission! Our sincere thanks to PSE&G Long Island for their continued support of our organization and our event.”

HEARTS is an independent, grassroots nonprofit community organization whose mission is to bring meaningful value to children’s lives and our community by supporting, promoting and enriching the arts in Port Washington and its public schools. Tickets for HEARTS’s Red Hot Trivia event are $45 per screen and can be purchased at: heartspw.org/redparty2021. More information at heartspw.org.

—Submitted by HEARTS PW