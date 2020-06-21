HEARTS Announces Fundraising For New Grant In Memory Of Gina Farasciano

On April 30, Port Washington and communities across Long Island lost a bright star, the irrepressible Gina Farasciano, who passed after a brave eight-month battle with pancreatic cancer. HEARTS of Port Washington will honor her memory and extend her legacy of bringing joy to community-based theater activities with the creation of the Gina Farasciano Community Theater Grant, which will award $1000 annually to a community theater program in Port Washington.

HEARTS has established this fund in recognition of Gina’s enormous impact on the community and her incredible spirit for creativity and giving. We are asking the Port Washington community to help us raise money for this fund, starting June 5, 2020. HEARTS will use these funds towards this annual grant in the community. The organization expects to award the grant to support programs for years to come and bring bright smiles to countless faces, just as Gina did.

“There will never be another Gina, which is why we are honoring her memory by supporting the activities she loved so much,” said HEARTS Board Member Joel Ronis. “She exemplified the fun, love, and creativity that makes the arts special, and we could think of no better way to recognize her legacy in our community.”Gina grew up in Port Washington and graduated from Schreiber High School. She spent her youth performing with the Port Summer Show, launching what would become a lifetime of endearing herself to theater communities well beyond her hometown. Gina brought her signature warm-hearted enthusiasm to the Port Washington Play Troupe, Community Synagogue Theater Company, Herricks Players, Landmark Radio Theater, countless karaoke stages, and more. She also volunteered, helping out backstage at the Daytime/Prime Time Emmy Awards and donating hundreds of hours to the Gold Coast International Film Festival.

Gina inspired such generosity by being giving and thoughtful herself. Famously, she showed up at friends’ performances bearing flowers and touched many through her fondness for a lost art: writing cards. A friend on Facebook noted, “We spoke often about career, life, love, food, acting…she was a ball of fire. She did not waste any of her life. Her dance card was ALWAYS full, as the number of friends she had will attest to. Gina had so many interests and shared them with SO many friends. She loved and was loved by hundreds of people who miss her terribly.”

While HEARTS extends its sincere sympathies to her family and friends, we ask all who share Gina’s love of the arts to please make a donation in her memory. Donations can be made here: heartspw.org/ginafarascianotheatergrant.html