Healthy Healing’s Founder Hosts Book Signing In Port

Unleash Your Inner Goddess, a best-selling book by Sharon McDermott

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Healthy Healing’s founder, Sharon McDermott, will be hosting a book signing from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Dolphin Bookshop, located at 299 Main St, Port Washington, NY 11050.

McDermott’s book is titled Unleashing Your Inner Goddess: How to Experience an Empowering Pregnancy, Labor and Birth. It was self-published on July 26, 2022.

“I’m a birth doula, so that’s one of the reasons why I wrote that book,” McDermott said. “It’s about fertility, pregnancy, my experiences as a birth doula and giving women more medical information and what they can ask a doctor.”

A doula is a trained professional who provides support to mothers during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum. A doula’s job is to make sure a woman has a safe and empowering experience. Doulas are increasingly in high demand due to a lack of close female family members.

Unleashing Your Inner Goddess focuses on topics such as mythology, traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture, postpartum care and the COVID-19 pandemic. Western medicine often treats pregnancy like any other “disease” and does not necessarily consider the individual needs of the patients involved.

Historically, everybody lived together, creating large households of multi-generational families. It was up to the entire family to guide themselves through life. Now, with nearly everybody living independently, they have to make their own decisions, which comes with a great deal of stress.

Sharon McDermott, L.Ac, CBD is the owner of Healthy Healing and uses acupuncture and Chinese herbology to treat infertility, stress and pain. She treats all of her patients in a holistic manner, tailoring treatments to their needs. McDermott received an MS in Oriental Medicine from the Pacific College of Health and Science in New York City. She is also a certified birth doula. Healthy Healing is located in Westbury, Nassau County, New York.

—Submitted by Sharon McDermott