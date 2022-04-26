Harry Manko Passed Away At Age 94

Harry Manko, a longtime Port Washington resident, and prominent bicycle industry executive passed away at age 94 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He immigrated to the USA as a young man after WW2, having survived the holocaust in Germany and Holland, and with great resolve moved forward to create a rewarding and impactful life. He took great pride in his loving family, his many friendships and civic associations in the community, and his business career where he was a revered industry leader.

Harry and his parents settled in NYC in 1947 and he was accepted to Columbia Business School, graduating in 1950. After two years in Army Intelligence, he entered the family business. During his studies at Columbia, Harry lived one semester at International House, where he met his wife of 62 years, Phyllis Sadick, who earned a Masters in Social Work at Columbia. They married in 1955 and in 1960 moved to Port Washington to raise their two children, Cliff and Ellie. Harry was President and CEO of Service Cycle-Cycle Products, which he grew to be a major national distributor of bicycles. He held several executive positions in the industry and was awarded a Lifetime Achievement in 2014.

Harry and Phyllis spent many happy years in Port Washington, first in Sands Point and then at the Harborside. They enjoyed NYC and attending concerts at Lincoln Center and lectures and social events at the University Club and locally at the Tilles Center and Port Washington Library. They were longtime

members of the Community Synagogue and founding members of Landmark On Main Street. He particularly enjoyed walks at the Sands Point Preserve and watching sunsets over the Port Washington docks.

Harry applied his executive experience to volunteer positions including the board of the Sands Point Preserve, Residents for More Beautiful Port Washington, the former Sands Point Bath & Tennis Club, and the Residents Finance Committee at the Harborside. Harry leaves two children, Clifford (Patricia) Manko of Winchester, MA and Elizabeth Manko of New York City and three grandchildren, Katharine Manko, Margaret (Peter) Manko Standish, and Melanie Manko, all of New York City. There will be a Memorial Service for Harry 11:30 a.m. on May 17 at the Community Synagogue, 160 Middle Neck Rd. Sands Point, 11050. Donations in his memory can be made to

International House (www.ihouse-nyc.org).