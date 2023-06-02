Harborfest Model Boat Regatta Returns

Calling all captains

The Model Boat Regatta at HarborFest is making a comeback…with a twist. Port Washington students in third grade are invited to build a model boat and race it on Baxter’s Pond on Sunday, June 4. Boat building instruction will be held in the Port Washington Library and by registration. Racing heats will also be by pre-registration. All third-grade sailors must be accompanied by an adult. Racing slots are limited but the fun is unlimited.

Step 1-Build Your Boat

Building instruction is in person at the Port Washington Public Library Lapham Room. Building dates are:

• Saturday, May 20, 11–12:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, May 23, 5–6:30 p.m.

• Thursday, June 1, 5–6:30 p.m.

Attend one day in person to construct your sailing vessel. Allow a minimum of 60 minutes. Could take more. Could take less.

Things you must bring:

• An adult. Parent participation is required. This is not a drop off event.

• Four clean half gallon cartons with tops attached. Can be milk, juice, etc. but must be cardboard and with the screw top.

We will provide:

• Instructors to guide the boat builders;

• Materials to compile the cartons and for the mast and sail

Step 2–Race your Boat

Race Day is Sunday, June 4 at Baxter’s Pond at Shore Road and Central Drive. Several heats will take place beginning at 9:00 a.m. at 20 minute intervals. Registration is required.

Register at Model Boat Regatta: Sign up-Students (signupgenius.com)

Want to get more involved? Join the team of volunteers to help bring back this community tradition. You can help during build-a-boat days or on race day. Learn more at https://modelboatregatta.com/

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce