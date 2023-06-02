HarborFest = HarborFeast

Everyone loves festivals and looks forward to having a tasty lunch or snack at the food booths. HarborFest’s Fabulous Food Court does not disappoint.

This year you can look forward to wonderful and diverse selections brought to you by Port’s own restaurants and organizations. Ikedo Ramen and Ivory Kitchen will serve delicious Asian cuisine. Ayhan’s Shish Kebab will be back with their famous Mediterranean specialties. The Wild Goose will return to HarborFest with perfect lobster rolls. Yummy Gyro will cook up tasty tacos, carne asada, carnitas and more. Long Island Festival Catering will offer steak sandwiches, French fries and other popular festival food. PYA will return with great hot dogs and burgers. The Manhasset Bay Sportsmen’s Club will be offering the popular “pickles on a stick.”

In addition to lunch, there are options for dessert and treats at HarborFest. Ralph’s Italian Ices will return with ice cold treats in many flavors. In addition, Mel’s Ice Cream Truck will return to Sunset Park, near the Art in the Park tent.

If you have ever been to HarborFest, you know the Food Court is unique among festivals because it offers both quality and diversity. If you are looking for a gourmet lunch or snack on the waterfront of beautiful Manhasset Bay, HarborFest is the place to be!

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce has lined up a Food Court that is sure to please everyone. Whether your taste runs to traditional festival food or to more unique cuisine, bring your appetite and get ready to feast all day at HarborFest on June 4!

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce